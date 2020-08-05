TVLine Items: Phineas and Ferb Movie Trailer, Potter to Peacock and More

Phineas and Ferb‘s next adventure is otherworldly in a newly released trailer for Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, premiering Friday, Aug. 28 on Disney+.

The story follows the stepbrothers as they “set out across the galaxy to rescue their older sister Candace, who after being abducted by aliens, finds utopia in a far-off planet free of pesky little brothers,” per the official synopsis.

The returning voice cast includes Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn; Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn; Caroline Rhea as their mom, Linda; Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus; Alyson Stoner as Isabella; Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet; Bobby Gaylor as Buford; Olivia Olson as Vanessa Doofenshmirtz; Tyler Mann as Carl; and Povenmire and Marsh as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively. David Errigo Jr., meanwhile, joins the cast as Ferb Fletcher.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* All eight Harry Potter films, which recently left HBO Max, will become available (for free!) on Peacock starting in October.

* truTV has renewed the comedy Tacoma FD for a 13-episode Season 3.

* Michelle Gomez (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) has joined HBO Max’s upcoming comedic thriller The Flight Attendant as a businesswoman with anger management issues who meets Kaley Cuoco’s character in Bangkok, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Regina Hall (Black Monday) has been cast in Hulu’s forthcoming limited series Nine Perfect Strangers as one of the stressed city dwellers who comes to a boutique health-and-wellness resort run by Nicole Kidman’s character, per Deadline.

* Freeform has released a new trailer for Love in the Time of Corona, a limited event series airing over Saturday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 23 at 8/7c.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?