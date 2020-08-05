Big Brother All-Stars Premiere: Which Houseguests Are Back for Season 22?

RELATED STORIES Love Island's Las Vegas-Set Season 2 Lands Premiere Date (And It's Soon!)

Sixteen former Big Brother houseguests returned on Wednesday to do the same thing we’ve all been doing in 2020: lock themselves indoors for months on end.

Against all COVID-related odds, the long-running CBS staple has come back for Season 22, which doubles as its second All-Stars edition. (The first one, Big Brother 7, took place back in 2006.) But before any alliances could be formed or competitions played on Wednesday’s premiere, we had to meet the cast, which was revealed in real time as the houseguests moved in.

Here are the 16 returnees competing for this summer’s $500,000 prize — only two of whom have won the cash before:

CHRISTMAS ABBOTT

Age: 38

Previously Appeared On: Season 19 (2017)

How’d She Do?: Finished in third place

Why She Wants to Play Again: “I broke my foot last time and I want to show how strong of a player I am. I want to WIN THE $500K this time!”

DAVID ALEXANDER

Age: 30

Previously Appeared On: Season 21 (2019)

How’d He Do?: Evicted first (16th place)

Why He Wants to Play Again: “I think we can all learn something from failure. Last year was very tough to have a once in a lifetime opportunity go the way that it did. I’m looking forward to competing in an HOH, to actually voting and just playing this very interesting social game.”

NICOLE ANTHONY

Age: 25

Previously Appeared On: Season 21 (2019)

How’d She Do?: Finished in third place

Why She Wants to Play Again: “I want vindication! Last time, Michie got my confetti, and this time it is mine. I want it.”

DANI BRIONES (NÉE DONATO)

Age: 33

Previously Appeared On: Season 8 (2007), Season 13 (2011)

How’d She Do?: Runner-up on BB8, finished in eighth place on BB13

Why She Wants to Play Again: “I want to bring back the old-school Big Brother game play… also want to finally get my W!”

CODY CALAFIORE

Age: 29

Previously Appeared On: Season 16 (2014)

How’d He Do?: Runner-up

Why He Wants to Play Again: “I want to play Big Brother again because of money, money, money, and monayyyyyyy.”

KEVIN “KC” CAMPBELL

Age: 40

Previously Appeared On: Season 11 (2009)

How’d He Do?: Finished in third place

Why He Wants to Play Again: “Getting eliminated on finale night, plus having legends come on the show saying I was the person to win but then didn’t, hurt. I want to prove to myself and America that I’m an underrated player who deserves to reclaim his lost crown.”

TYLER CRISPEN

Age: 25

Previously Appeared On: Season 20 (2018)

How’d He Do?: Runner-up

Why He Wants to Play Again: “To help [fellow BB20 houseguest and now-girlfriend] Angela [Rummans] open her plant-based restaurant.”

BAYLEIGH DAYTON

Age: 27

Previously Appeared On: Season 20 (2018)

How’d She Do?: Evicted sixth (11th place)

Why She Wants to Play Again: “The first time I played Big Brother, I was distracted by a showmance and a pregnancy. Now, I have no distractions and I’m ready to play.”

NICOLE FRANZEL

Age: 28

Previously Appeared On: Season 16 (2014), Season 18 (2016)

How’d She Do?: Finished in seventh place on BB16, won BB18

Why She Wants to Play Again: “I love the game, I love everything about it. The fangirl in me could never turn it down. I’m also here to become the first EVER two-time winner, no big deal.”

MEMPHIS GARRETT

Age: 37

Previously Appeared On: Season 10 (2008)

How’d He Do?: Runner-up

Why He Wants to Play Again: “To win this time.”

ENZO PALUMBO

Age: 42

Previously Appeared On: Season 12 (2010)

How’d He Do?: Finished in third place

Why He Wants to Play Again: “I want to play to seal my legacy, not only as being part of one of the best alliances, but now one of the greatest to ever play! #facts.”

JANELLE PIERZINA

Age: 40

Previously Appeared On: Season 6 (2005), Season 7 (2006), Season 14 (2012)

How’d She Do?: Finished in third place on BB6 and BB7, finished in 12th place on BB14

Why She Wants to Play Again: “It is the greatest and most challenging game that I have ever played. I have a lot I have to prove myself.”

KAYSAR RIDHA

Age: 39

Previously Appeared On: Season 6 (2005), Season 7 (2006)

How’d He Do?: Finished in 10th place on both seasons

Why He Wants to Play Again: “I’m obsessed with being better than I once was.”

DA’VONNE ROGERS

Age: 32

Previously Appeared On: Season 17 (2015), Season 18 (2016)

How’d She Do?: Finished in 16th place on BB17, finished in 11th place on BB18

Why She Wants to Play Again: “I have some things that I need to prove to myself. I’m fully aware of what my biggest errors were during my first two seasons, so I know exactly what NOT to do this time around.”

KEESHA SMITH

Age: 42

Previously Appeared On: Season 10 (2008)

How’d She Do?: Finished in fourth place

Why She Wants to Play Again: “I want to play again because Big Brother is a great experience.”

IAN TERRY

Age: 29

Previously Appeared On: Season 14 (2012)

How’d He Do?: Won

Why He Wants to Play Again: “I’m a generally good game player, so if there’s a game being played for money where I have positive equity, I want in!”

But the houseguests didn’t have any time to pick a bed or admire the decor after moving in. Instead, as each group of four contestants entered the house, a mini-competition began, and only six people completed it in time to advance to the summer’s first Head of Household competition. Those lucky houseguests — Christmas, Ian, Kevin, Nicole A., Memphis and Cody — then had to cross a treacherous path of wobbly footstools in the fastest time, and Cody emerged victorious as HOH with a time of just 22 seconds.

As for the five contenders who didn’t score HOH privileges, they each selected a consolation envelope… four of which, tragically, turned their recipients into Have-Nots for the week. Even worse, this season’s Have-Nots will sleep in a dingy bedroom they have to crawl inside. (And the home audience was punished, too, as we endured the Have-Nots awkwardly trying to open their bedroom door to no avail.)

Host Julie Chen Moonves also alluded to new twists awaiting the houseguests, including a new room called the Safety Suite that could keep nominees from getting evicted. But more details will come out on Sunday’s episode, at which point Big Brother will start airing three times a week (on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays).

Which All-Stars have your support so far? And what do you think the Safety Suite entails? Cast your vote in our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the first episode!