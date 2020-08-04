The Haves and the Have Nots Sets Season 7 Return Date — Watch Teaser

RELATED STORIES The Oval Finale: Who Got Exposed? And Who Didn't Survive Season 1?

OWN is letting Tyler Perry fans have it later this month. The Haves and the Have Nots will return for the second half of its seventh season on Tuesday, Aug. 25 (8/7c), TVLine has learned exclusively, kicking things off with back-to-back new episodes.

This news comes paired with the 30-second teaser above, warning that “it all comes back around” for the Cryer, Harrington and Young families in Season 7B.

As for what fans can expect from the actual premiere, OWN teases “more revenge, deceit, betrayal, decadence and destruction, leaving the lives of every character forever changed.” (Every character? Forever changed? That’s a mighty tall order. Consider us intrigued.)

The Haves and the Have Nots stars John Schneider as Jim Cryer, Tika Sumpter as Candace Young, Angela Robinson as Veronica Harrington, Renee Lawless as Katheryn Cryer, Crystal Fox as Hannah Young, Peter Parros as David Harrington, Tyler Lepley as Benny Young, Gavin Houston as Jeffrey Harrington, Aaron O’Connell as Wyatt Cryer, Nicholas J. Muscarella as Officer Justin, Brett Davis as Mitch and Brock Yurich as Madison. From Tyler Perry Studios, the primetime soap is created, written, directed and executive produced by Perry.

Hit PLAY on the teaser above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. What are your hopes for the second half of Season 7?