S.W.A.T. Starts Production on Season 4, With an Eye on a Fall Premiere

RELATED STORIES All Rise Promotes Lindsey Gort to Series Regular for Season 2

All Rise Promotes Lindsey Gort to Series Regular for Season 2 Bold and the Beautiful: Courtney Hope Reveals 'Abrupt' Exit as Sally Spectra

Stay liquid, because CBS’ S.W.A.T. team is officially rolling with Season 4.

“We start Day 1 production on Season 4 of #SWAT today,” executive producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas tweeted on Tuesday. Coming out of quarantine and filming during the coronavirus pandemic, he forecast “an experience sure to be full of triumphs and lessons minute by minute. To the best cast and crew on TV, be safe, be responsible and #rollSWAT.”

Season 4 of S.W.A.T. was originally set to air at midseason, but in mid-July it got put back on CBS’ “fall” slate, where it will again air Wednesdays at 10/9c (leading out of SEAL Team). Production on Survivor‘s next cycle was delayed until 2021 due to the pandemic, precipitating the Wednesday shake-up.

S.W.A.T. to be sure won’t only have to navigate a pandemic shoot, but new challenges in the wake of this summer’s civil unrest across America, following George Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers.

“[We are] frustrated, angry, but determined to do better. On-screen and off,” Rahsaan Thomas and fellow EP Shawn Ryan previously said in a statement. The procedural’s writers added in their own message that since the LAPD-set series’ November 2017 premiere, “we examined the intersection of black communities and law enforcement through the eyes of Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson (played by Shemar Moore), an African-American cop who has one foot firmly planted in each world.”