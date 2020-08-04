TVLine Items: Fixer Upper Returns, Noah Wyle's Limited Series and More

Chip and Joanna Gaines are bringing back their fan-favorite show. A reboot of Fixer Upper will premiere on the pair’s Magnolia Network when the joint venture with Discovery launches in 2021.

The home renovation series previously aired on HGTV for five seasons before ending its run in April 2018.

“The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed,” Chip and Joanna said in a statement. “We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again. These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don’t think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!”

* Noah Wyle (Falling Skies, ER) and Judith Light (The Politician, Transparent) will star in and executive-produce Shadows in the Vineyard, a limited series based on Maximillian Potter’s book Shadows in the Vineyard: The True Story of the Plot to Poison the World’s Greatest Wine, our sister site Deadline reports. The project does not yet have a network attached.

* The competition series Dodgeball Thunderdome, hosted by YouTube personality David Dobrik, E!’s Erin Lim and former NFL player Andrew Hawkins, will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 9/8c on Discovery.

* Enslaved, the EPIX docuseries led by actor/activist Samuel L. Jackson and which sheds new light on 400 years of human trafficking from Africa to the New World, will premiere Monday, Sept. 14 at 10 pm.

* Netflix’s docuseries Deaf U, about a group of deaf students at Gallaudet University, will debut Friday, Oct. 9.

* BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin will perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, airing Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 pm. Additional performers will be announced at later dates.

