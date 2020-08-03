Strahan, Sara & Keke a Casualty of Pandemic? 'The Conversation Has Changed, So I Expected It,' Says Palmer

ABC has said “good day” to GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke. The talk show, hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer, will not return to the network’s daytime schedule.

Palmer confirmed the news in an appearance on Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live, admitting to host Andy Cohen that she found the cancellation “expected,” given the urgency of the pandemic.

“I knew if our show did come back, it would have to be much, much, much later, because our show is really about an audience,” Palmer added. “That’s what we do. We do a little bit of news, but it’s entertainment news. It’s fun conversations and lightheartedness, and we’re in a different time now. Some of the conversation has changed, and that pushed SSK out. So I expected it.”

A GMA rep did not immediately respond to TVLine’s latest request for comment.

Strahan, Sara & Keke aired its last new episode in March, before being replaced by Pandemic: What You Need to Know, a daily update on developments related to the coronavirus. According to Page Six, it tested so well that ABC rebranded the hour as GMA3: What You Need to Know, adding other news elements into the mix. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

An extension of Good Morning America, GMA3 originally premiered as GMA Day in September 2018, then transitioned to Strahan & Sara in January 2019. Palmer filled in as a co-host during Haines’ pregnancy, eventually joining the show full-time in August 2019.

Prior to GMA3, former NFL star Strahan co-hosted Live! With Kelly and Michael (2012–2016) before sliding over to the Good Morning America desk (2016–2018). He also hosts ABC’s $100,000 Pyramid reboot, which has been renewed for a fifth season. Haines previously worked as a correspondent for Today (2009–2013), a weekend anchor for GMA (2013–2016) and a co-host of The View (2016–2018). And Palmer, in addition to her many acting credits, also boasts quite a bit of hosting experience; not only was she a frequent guest co-host on The View before joining GMA3, but she’s also the co-host of Quibi’s Singled Out reboot, which was recently renewed for a second season.

