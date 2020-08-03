Chris Hemsworth to Host Shark Beach Special for Nat Geo's 2021 SharkFest

RELATED STORIES Genius Season 3: See Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in First Teaser

SharkFest 2020 hasn’t even ended at Nat Geo yet, but next year’s lineup is already sticking a fin out of the water. The network on Monday ordered Shark Beach, an unscripted special hosted by Avengers star Chris Hemsworth.

During the one-hour special, Hemsworth will be joined by the world’s top shark experts — including surfers, conservationists, shark advocates and marine biologists — to investigate how the co-existence of humans and sharks is kept safe, and to uncover the complicated truth behind the alarming increase in shark attacks in Australia.

“I’ve spent a great deal of my life near or in the ocean, sharing the same backyard with sharks, and recently there’s been some growing concern regarding an increase in shark activity,” said Hemsworth, who will also executive-produce the special. “It’s crucial that we both revere and respect sharks. Our oceans depend on these apex predators for a biodiverse ecosystem; however, we must also learn how to protect ourselves, and that’s my main objective in Shark Beach.”

Added Geoff Daniels, Nat Geo’s executive vice president of global unscripted entertainment, “SharkFest has become the port of call for A-list scientists and filmmakers who share our passion for sharks and the health of the planet’s oceans. In success, we’re also drawing in celebrity thought leaders who have the power to raise awareness and impact behavior through their incredible social platforms. That’s why I couldn’t be more excited about Shark Beach and our latest collaboration with Chris Hemsworth. He’s a fearless defender of nature with a proven commitment to conservation and has an unrivaled willingness to do whatever it takes to help protect sharks for generations to come.”

Shark Beach will air on Nat Geo in Summer 2021. In the meantime, this year’s SharkFest lineup — which serves as “the ultimate destination for factual shark content and the legions of fans who are mystified by them” — continues on Nat Geo WILD beginning Sunday, Aug. 9.