In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Tough as Nails and ABC’s United We Fall tied for the Wednesday demo win, each posting a 0.5, while the latter drew a sliiiightly larger audience (3.53 mil vs. 3.49 mil). 15 Summer Shows We Really Miss

Closing out ABC’s night, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (1.32 mil/0.2, read recap) improved a smidgen on last week’s audience low yet dipped in the demo to match its series low there (previously set on June 24).

Over on Fox, Ultimate Tag (1.14 mil/0.3) was steady with its freshman finale.

Lastly, leading out of yet another The 100 rerun, Bulletproof (352K/0.1) put last week’s 0.0 in the rear view mirror by ticking up with its Season 2 finale.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.