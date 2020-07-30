Teenage Bounty Hunters Trailer: High School Girls Kick Ass After Class in Netflix's Edgy Action Comedy

RELATED STORIES Moesha and Sister, Sister Among Classic Black Sitcoms Coming to Netflix -- Watch Casts Celebrate

The girls at the center of Teenage Bounty Hunters have found a new extracurricular activity to tack onto their college applications: rounding up escaped criminals.

Netflix has released an action-packed new trailer for the new comedy, debuting Friday, Aug. 14 and starring Maddie Phillips (Supernatural) and Anjelica Bette Fellini (The Gifted) as fraternal twin sisters Sterling and Blair, who join forces with grizzled bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) to nab bail jumpers… when they’re not busy doing homework or slinging frozen yogurt, of course.

The shotgun-toting twins don’t hesitate to dish out some pain to their targets, with Sterling viciously bashing a fugitive’s head with a pistol and Blair cracking another one’s skull with a cane. But they also have to juggle normal teen stuff, too, like Spanish class and hot guys — and to them, it’s no sweat. “We are really nailing this work-life balance,” Blair brags. “Why do women complain so much? It’s super easy to have it all.”

Jenji Kohan (Orange Is the New Black, GLOW) serves as an executive producer on the series, formerly titled, um, Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters. Kathleen Jordan (American Princess) created the series and serves as writer and co-EP. The supporting cast includes Mackenzie Astin and Virginia Williams as the twins’ doting parents and Cliff “Method Man” Smith as rival bounty hunter Terrance Coin.