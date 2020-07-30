Ellen DeGeneres Responds to Toxic Workplace Allegations: 'I'm So Sorry to Anyone' Who Felt Bullied or Mistreated

RELATED STORIES The Real: Tamera Mowry Exits as Host After 7 Years — Read Her Statement

Daytime TV’s reigning queen of nice is speaking out following allegations of a toxic work environment.

Ellen DeGeneres sent a letter to the crew of her self-titled daytime talk show, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and addressed accusations of bullying and mistreatment on the show’s set that led to an internal investigation by parent company WarnerMedia. In the letter, DeGeneres says she always wanted her show to be “a place of happiness,” and “I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry.”

She goes on to say that once she learned of the allegations, “we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues.” Implying that other executives on the show had failed to uphold her standards of conduct, she vows: “That will now change, and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.” (Ellen executive producer Ed Glavin, who is at the center of several of the allegations, will reportedly be let go, according to THR.)

DeGeneres adds that she is “also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am, and that has to stop.” She promises “to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow,” and hopes her show can get back to being a place where everyone loves coming to work: “I’m so sorry to anyone who didn’t have that experience.”

The allegations from current and former Ellen employees, detailed in a Buzzfeed post earlier this month, range from racist comments from senior producers to staffers being fired for taking time off to attend family funerals. DeGeneres wasn’t directly implicated in the accusations, but as one former employee put it: “If she wants to have her own show and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more involved to see what’s going on.”