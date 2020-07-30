America's Got Talent Reveals the 44 Acts Going to Season 15 Live Shows

RELATED STORIES America's Got Talent Recap: Who Survived the Judge Cuts?

Following this week’s socially distanced Judge Cuts episode, America’s Got Talent has confirmed the 44 acts proceeding to the Season 15 live shows, which kick off Tuesday, Aug. 11 (8/7c) on NBC.

Scroll down for a complete list of the contestants you’ll see again in the live shows, including 16 singing acts, six dance groups, three comedians and two animal acts. (Gee, does anyone else suddenly have “The Twelve Days of Christmas” stuck in their head?)

This season’s Golden Buzzer recipients, which will sail straight through to the finals, are denoted in bold:

* Alan Silva (aerialist)

* Alex Hooper (comedian)

* Alexis Brownley (animal act)

* Annie Jones (singer)

* Archie Williams (singer)

* BAD Salsa (dance act)

* Bello & Annaliese Nock (daredevils)

* Bello Sisters (hand balancers)

* BONAVEGA (singer/musician)

* Bone Breakers (variety)

* Brandon Leake (variety)

* Brett Loudermilk (danger act)

* C.A. Wildcats (cheerleaders)

* Celina Graves (singer)

* Cristina Rae (singer)

* Dance Town Family (dance act)

* Daneliya Tuleshova (singer)

* Divas & Drummers of Compton (music act)

* Double Dragon (singer/dancer)

* Feng E (music act)

* FrenchieBabyy (bone breaking)

* Jonathan Goodwin (daredevil)

* Kameron Ross (singer)

* Kelvin Dukes (singer)

* Kenani Dodds (singer)

* Lightwave Theatre Company (projection)

* Malik Dope (music act)

* Max Major (mentalist)

* Michael Yo (comedian)

* Noah Epps (dancer)

* Nolan Neal (singer)

* Pork Chop Revue (animal act)

* Resound (singers)

* Roberta Battaglia (singer)

* Shaquira McGrath (singer)

* Sheldon Riley (singer)

* Simon and Maria (kid salsa duo)

* Spyros Brothers (diablo duo)

* The Shape (dance crew)

* Thomas Day (singer)

* Usama Siddiquee (comedian)

* Vincent Marcus (impressionist)

* Voice of Our City Choir (choir)

* W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew (dance group)

Which acts are you rooting for? Drop a comment with your picks below.