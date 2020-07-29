Moesha and Sister, Sister Among Classic Black Sitcoms Coming to Netflix — Watch Casts Celebrate

RELATED STORIES TV Streaming Service Guide: Disney+, Netflix, Peacock, Hulu and 65+ Other Options — What Are Your 'Must Haves'?

TV Streaming Service Guide: Disney+, Netflix, Peacock, Hulu and 65+ Other Options — What Are Your 'Must Haves'? What's New on Netflix — Plus: Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+ and Others

Netflix’s latest acquisition spree includes a splash of sibling synchronicity.

The streaming service on Wednesday announced that that it has acquired the rights to seven classic Black sitcoms, including ’90s hits Sister, Sister and Moesha. Additional titles include Girlfriends, Half & Half, The Parkers, One and One and the first three seasons of The Game.

The announcement included a video featuring nearly 30 former cast members from all seven shows, including Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jackée Harry and Tim Reid (Sister, Sister); Shar Jackson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Marcus T. Paulk (Moesha); Pooch Hall, Brittany Daniel, Wendy Raquel Robinson and Coby Bell (The Game); Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Marie Jones, Persia White, Golden Brooks and Reggie Hayes (Girlfriends); Essence Atkins, Rachel True, Chico Benymon and Valarie Pettiford (Half & Half); Flex Alexander, Robert Ri’chard, Sicily Johnson and Kelly Perine (One on One); and Jenna Von Oy, Ken Lawson and Dorien Wilson (The Parkers).

All told, here’s when you’ll be able to binge each show:

Moesha (Saturday, Aug. 1)

The Game Seasons 1-3 (Saturday, Aug. 15)

Sister, Sister (Tuesday, Sept. 1)

Girlfriends (Friday, Sept. 11)

The Parkers (Thursday, Oct. 1)

Half & Half (Thursday, Oct. 15)

One on One (Thursday, Oct. 15)

Up until now, most of the above series have not been available to stream, at least not in their entirety. Half & Half, Moesha, One on One, The Parkers and Sister, Sister are not available at all, while only select episodes of Girlfriends and the complete nine-season run of The Game are available via CW Seed (with commercials).

Watch Netflix’s big announcement below, then hit the comments and tell us which of the following sitcoms you’ll be adding to your Watch List(s) when they become available in the coming months.