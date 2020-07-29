CMA Awards: Garth Brooks Removes Himself From 'Entertainer of the Year' Race After 7 Wins, Says 'It's Time'

RELATED STORIES CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood Stepping Down as Host After 12 Years

Garth Brooks has pulled himself from consideration for the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards‘ Entertainer of the Year prize, conceding “it’s time for somebody else to hold that award.”

Brooks won the prestigious prize in 2019 (beating out Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Keith Urban and Chris Stapleton; watch video below), after having done so six previous times, in 2017, 2016, 1998, 1997, 1992 and 1991.

As reported by the Tennessean, Brooks in a Wednesday press conference explained that a social media exchange nudged him to step aside after aggregating so much kudos.

“There’s one tweet in there that really stuck in my head,” the Grammy-winning country legend shared. “It said, ‘Hey, man. This guy, why doesn’t he just step down (and leave) the entertainer for the next generation?'”

To that, Brooks replied, “100% agree.”

The 54th Annual CMA Awards are currently expected to be held in November in Nashville, in some way, shape and form. As announced last December, Carrie Underwood has stepped down as the ceremony’s host after 12 years.