TVLine Items: Black Beauty to Disney+, Stanley Tucci's AMC Series and More

Black Beauty is galloping onto Disney+: A new adaptation of Anna Sewell’s classic novel, which was originally eyed for a 2020 theatrical release, will now debut on the streaming service later this year.

The movie centers around the titular wild mustang, “born free in the American west. When she is captured and taken away from family, her story intertwines with that of 17-year-old Jo Green, similarly grieving over the loss of her parents,” per the official synopsis. “The two slowly develop a bond that is built on love, respect and mutual healing.”

Oscar winner Kate Winslet (The Reader) voices the role of Black Beauty. The film also stars Mackenzie Foy (Interstellar), Iain Glen (Game of Thrones) and Claire Forlani (Hawaii Five-0, NCIS: Los Angeles).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette and Joan) will star in La Fortuna, AMC Studios and Movistar+’s limited series inspired by the Spanish graphic novel El Tesoro del Cisne Negro (The Treasure of the Black Swan) by Paco Roca and Guillermo Corral. Tucci will play treasure hunter Frank Wild in the adventure thriller, which is slated to premiere on AMC in 2021.

* Marsai Martin (black-ish) will host Tiny Talk Show for Quibi, which is described as “the world’s smallest functional talk show,” with a set that is “one-sixth scale of an actual set, which reflects the mission of the show itself: intimate, revealing, and devoted to subjects with a lot to say.”

* Fox Sports has recruited Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Vilma to serve as an NFL game analyst.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event — a four-way crossover between sitcoms Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love, The Big Show, Family Reunion and Mr. Iglesias — releasing Monday, Aug. 10:

* Amazon Prime has unveiled a trailer for Chemical Hearts, its original movie starring Lili Reinhart (Riverdale) and Austin Abrams (This Is Us, Euphoria), premiering Friday, Aug. 21:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?