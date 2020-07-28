Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune to Resume Production With New Precautions

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy! Greatest May Lead The Chase in ABC Adaptation of UK Quiz Show

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are heading back to work soon — but they might look slightly different than you remember.

The two long-running syndicated game shows are set to resume production this week and next, according to our sister site Deadline. But both shows are making adjustments to keep contestants and crew safe in light of the coronavirus pandemic: Jeopardy! is adding space between the contestants’ podiums (and between the contestants and host Alex Trebek), and Wheel has redesigned its signature wheel to allow contestants to be properly socially distanced from each other during gameplay.

“Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are returning to the studio to tape episodes for the shows’ upcoming seasons,” a Sony Pictures Television spokesperson said in a statement. “The productions have protocols in place in accordance with current government guidelines to protect contestants, staff, crew and talent from the spread of COVID-19. While some things may have changed behind the scenes and on the set to keep everyone safe, fans can expect to see the same Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! they have come to love when the season starts.”

Both shows stopped filming back in March due to the global coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed more than 150,000 lives in the United States alone. No word yet on when the new episodes would start airing, but they are intended for the shows’ upcoming seasons, which typically begin in September.