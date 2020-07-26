Olivia de Havilland, Gone With the Wind Actress and Film Icon, Dead at 104

Two-time Oscar winner Olivia de Havilland, one of the last remaining stars from Hollywood’s golden age, died Sunday. She was 104.

The news came from the actress’ publicist, Lisa Goldberg, who announced her death of natural causes at her home in Paris, where she lived for more than 60 years.

de Havilland’s Oscar wins were for 1946’s To Each His Own, where she played an unwed mother forced to give up her child, and 1949’s The Heiress, where she starred as a woman who falls for a handsome beau against the wishes of her emotionally abusive father. Across her career, she held a total of five Oscar nominations.

Of course, one of her most notable roles was Melanie Hamilton, Scarlett O’Hara’s sister-in-law, in Gone With the Wind, which earned de Havilland her first Oscar nod in the Best Supporting Actress category; she ultimately lost to her fellow cast member Hattie McDaniel.

On the TV side of things, de Havilland appeared in the occasional TV-movie during the ’80s, including Murder Is Easy and The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana. She also held roles in several miniseries such as Roots: The Next Generations and the second installment of the North and South miniseries trilogy. Her last credit was the 1988 TV-movie The Woman He Loved. TV Stars Who Died in 2020

In addition, de Havilland was portrayed by Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones in the first season of FX’s Feud, which focused on the rivalry between Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. At the time, de Havilland was displeased with the show’s portrayal of her and filed a lawsuit against the show, which was ultimately dismissed by a California appeals court and the U.S. Supreme Court.

de Havilland was also the older sister and occasional rival of fellow Academy Award winner Joan Fontaine. Until her death, de Havilland had been the oldest surviving Oscar-winning actor.