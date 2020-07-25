RELATED STORIES Elisabeth Moss Thriller Shining Girls Lands Series Order at Apple TV+

Elisabeth Moss Thriller Shining Girls Lands Series Order at Apple TV+ First-Run Movies Bowing on TV: Is VOD a Fair Deal, or Do You Strictly Stream?

What would have happened if the space race had never ended? In Season 2 of For All Mankind, we’re about to find out.

Apple TV+ released a first look at the space drama’s sophomore season Saturday following a Comic-Con @ Home virtual panel. The action-packed clip (embedded above) shows flashes of fighter jets racing across the sky, rockets blasting off into the atmosphere and astronauts bouncing on the moon, all while President Ronald Reagan provides a stern, but steady voiceover: “Let me state as plainly as I can: The greatest threat the United States faces is posed by the Soviet Union. History has asked much of the Americans of our time. Much we have already given. Much more we must be prepared to give.”

The trailer wraps up with a foreboding warning: “Once we do this thing, there’s no going back.”

The panel (which can be viewed here) included series stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger and Krys Marshall. The cast joined creators and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi to discuss highlights from Season 1 and tease what’s to come.

For All Mankind debuted in November 2019, presenting a world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — one in which the USSR beats the U.S. to the moon.

Press PLAY on the video above to view the full teaser, then tell us if you’ll be watching Season 2 in the Comments below.