Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Director: That Daisy/Sousa Moment Was 'A Lovely Treat for Agent Carter Fans, As Well'

RELATED STORIES The TVLine Performer of the Week: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Joel Stoffer

The TVLine Performer of the Week: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Joel Stoffer S.H.I.E.L.D. Duo Break Down Time Loop's Tragic Twist

In directing one of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s best final-season episodes (as well as one of TV’s great time loop crises), Elizabeth Henstridge oversaw a first kiss that was, well, Marvel-ous.

“Oh my gosh, it was so fun,” the original cast member told TVLine of directing the liplock between Chloe Bennet’s Daisy Johnson and Enver Gjokaj’s Daniel Sousa. “And I knew before either of them did, so I was grinning like a Cheshire cat a couple of days before the script went out.”

Adding to the kiss’ payoff was what transpired between between the pair just prior. During one of Daisy’s cycles through a time loop triggered by a “time storm,” she stopped to ask Sousa, always by her proverbial bedside, about his incredible composure for someone enduring futuristic crisis after crisis, after being plucked out of the 1940s.

DAISY

Nothing seems to faze you. Every time I ask you for help,

you say yes. Even if I don’t ask, you’re waiting here to make

sure I rest, or whatever. Why…? Be honest.

DANIEL

Honest…? I know your type.

DAISY

My what now?

DANIEL

I know people like you. Some of my favorite people are

people like you. Focused on the greater good, even at

your own expense. You want people think think you like

being alone even though you always end up back

with friends. You hate losing—

DAISY

Everyone hates losing.

DANIEL

Yeah, you but you’ll keep running at the problem full-tilt

until you solve it or slam headlong into a brick wall…. And

when people like you run into those walls, you should

have someone there to pick you back up.

DAISY

And you… you’d like to… be that someone?

DANIEL

Not for everyone. It helps if they’re fun to be around, and

if they say what they mean. And if they have that superpower

where they can rock things around, which is very impressive.

DAISY

That is awfully specific.

DANIEL

Mm-hmmm.

That is as far as things got between the two that time around. But at the very start of Daisy’s next loop, with time of the essence, she cut to the chase.

DAISY

I need you to do something for me.

DANIEL

Of course — what do you need?

But first, she pulled him into a kiss. And he pulled her into a longer one. And with that “nice” moment tended to, they dashed off to “stop a space robot.”

Henstridge said that the conversation that came before not only was in service of a potential Daisy/Sousa romance, but testament to the latter’s affinity for impressive women — one Agent Peggy Carter included.

“He’s not one to necessarily talk about his feelings much, so that was a lovely treat for Agent Carter fans as well,” Henstridge noted. “To see those parallels, and to have a man who is so supportive and in celebration of such strong women, was brilliant. I absolutely love Sousa, and I love that potential relationship [with Daisy]. We earned some really great moments of emotional revelation.”

Henstridge, Bennet, Gjokaj and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. exec producers all weigh in on Daisy and Sousa’s big moment in the Marvel video below: