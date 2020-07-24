Vikings Sneak Peek: Final 10 Episodes Kick Off With a Shocking Encounter

RELATED STORIES Hiroshima: 75 Years Later Documentary Sets August Premiere at History

History’s Vikings has released a sneak peek from the back half of Season 6 — aka the epic drama’s very final 10 episodes.

Released as part of Vikings‘ virtual presentation at this summer’s Comic-Con @ Home fan event, the clip above shows Oleg (played by Danila Kozlovsky) receiving Holy Communion and then readying for battle alongside Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) — though given how things left off, their vast army is quite surprised by whom they eventually see approach from over yonder. Press play above to watch the unexpected encounter.

The first half of Vikings‘ supersized farewell run launched last December and ended on Feb. 5. The remaining 10 episodes of Season 6 are set to air later in 2020 (an exact premiere date remains TBA).

“I always knew how Vikings would end and, after 89 episodes, I truly believe the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons has been told and we are leaving our beloved fans with the proper and definitive ending they so deserve,” series creator Michael Hirst previously said in a statement, adding that “the most ambitious and intensely emotional episodes are still to come.”

