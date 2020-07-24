RELATED STORIES Walking Dead Comic-Con Flashback: The Rick Spinoff We'd Have Paid to See

Walking Dead Comic-Con Flashback: The Rick Spinoff We'd Have Paid to See Comic-Con @ Home: Your Guide to the TV-Related Streaming Panels

Yes, we understand how global pandemic work, but something about not being at Comic-Con at the end of July still feels… wrong.

And while I won’t complain about spending a year away from the long lines, the aggressively religious protestors and the Sisyphean hotel lottery system, I will complain about not getting to spend quality time with one of my favorite TV casts to interview — those murderous scamps from a little town called Riverdale.

Ever since I wrestled the opportunity from Michael Ausiello’s vice grip in 2017, my annual sit-downs with Archie and the gang remain a highlight of my year, even if (or maybe because?) they’re practically guaranteed to descend into madness.

To that end, Team TVLine is revisiting some of our favorite moments we shared with the Riverdale cast at the Hard Rock Hotel over the years. Lili Reinhart pointing out that that Ausiello isn’t part of “the younger generation,” KJ Apa teeing up “the clash of the hot daddies,” and even the still-popular “Bughead” hand-holding moment — they’re all there for your nostalgic pleasure.

Hit PLAY on the video above to relive Team TVLine’s favorite moments with the Riverdale cast at Comic-Con, then drop a comment with your own thoughts on the CW drama below.