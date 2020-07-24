Outer Banks Renewed for Season 2

Score one for the Pogues: Outer Banks will return to Netflix for a second season, TVLine has learned.

News of the drama’s renewal comes just over three months after Outer Banks dropped its 10-episode first season on April 15.

Outer Banks describes itself as “a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the ‘Pogues’) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget.”

The series stars Chase Stokes (Tell Me Your Secrets) as John, Madelyn Cline (The Originals) as Sarah, Madison Bailey (Black Lightning) as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss (Baselines) as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Austin North (I Didn’t Do It) as Topper, Drew Starkey (MTV’s Scream series) as Rafe, Deion Smith as Kelce and Charles Esten (Nashville) as Ward, all of whom are set to return in Season 2.

Series creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke will also return as showrunners and executive producers.

TVLine's Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Outer Banks' renewal.