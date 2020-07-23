Yankees and Nationals Take a Knee for Black Lives Matter Before MLB Opener

RELATED STORIES MLB Officially Locks in 60-Game Season, to Begin in Late July

All of the players from both teams in Major League Baseball’s season opener — the New York Yankees and their host, the Washington Nationals — took a knee on Thursday night before the game to honor the Black Lives Matter movement.

Both teams, as they knelt, held a long black ribbon while a BLM video made by The Players Alliance — a group of past and present Black players formed in the wake of the death of George Floyd — played on the Jumbotron. (Watch video below.) The teams then stood for the national anthem.

The dramatically striking moment aired on ESPN, which is broadcasting the delayed and truncated MLB season’s first two games, with San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers later stepping up to the plate around 7 pm PT.

The Yankees and Nationals took a knee before the National Anthem tonight. pic.twitter.com/gtqR8Sk04M — ESPN (@espn) July 24, 2020

Also ahead of the Opening Day match-up, immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci — a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force — took the mound at Nationals Park to lob out the first pitch. (It sailed wide and short, prompting at least one person on Twitter to remark, “Of course Dr. Fauci didn’t want anyone to catch anything.”)