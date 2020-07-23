Amazon's Utopia Pits Dwight Schrute vs. The Apocalypse — Watch Trailer

RELATED STORIES 10 Nixed Spinoffs We Wish We'd Seen: Buffy, Gossip Girl, The Office and More

Holy coronavirus parallel! Amazon on Thursday released the first trailer for Gillian Flynn’s forthcoming apocalyptic thriller Utopia, and it features footage of a hazmat suited-Rainn Wilson (The Office) battling a global pandemic.

The eight-episode “twisted conspiracy” drama — adapted from the British series of the same name by Gone Girl and Sharp Objects auteur Gillian Flynn — centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called Utopia.

Together, Ian (Cougar Town‘s Dan Byrd), Becky (The 100‘s Ashleigh LaThrop), Samantha (Mary + Jane‘s Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (You’re the Worst‘s Desmin Borges) and Grant (Euphoria‘s Javon “Wanna” Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of the comic, predicting threats to humanity. They inevitably come face-to-face with the comic’s central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on “their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own.”

The aforementioned Wilson plays, in his character Dr. Michael Stearns’ own words, “a basement scientist who inserts himself in a pandemic,” and John Cusack stars as fellow doc Kevin Christie, a charismatic and media-savvy biotech expert. Billions‘ Christopher Denham and Gotham‘s Cory Michael Smith round out the ensemble.

Uropia is slated to make its Amazon Prime debut this fall.