Jeopardy! Greatest May Lead The Chase in ABC Adaptation of UK Quiz Show

Jeopardy! GOATs Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer are in talks to play spoilers in ABC‘s adaptation of the UK game show The Chase, which reportedly began casting this month.

In The Chase, which originated across the pond on ITV in 2009, four contestants work for the benefit of the team as they face “The Chaser,” a “ruthless quiz genius who is determined to stop them winning at all costs” (per UKGameShows.com).

Jennings, Rutter and Holzhauer are in talks to take turns as The Chaser, our sister site Deadline reports. The trio’s head-to-head-to-head battle in ABC’s multi-night Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament this past January scored huge numbers for the broadcast network, delivering north of 15 million total viewers at one point and above a 2.0 demo rating.

With some slight gameplay tweaks, The Chase was first adapted for U.S. audiences in 2013 by Game Show Network. Brooke Burns hosted and English quizzer Mark Labbett served as “The Chaser,” who was also nicknamed “The Beast.” Holzhauer appeared on that version, setting records for both the early Cash Builder round and the Final Chase (in which he contributed 19 of his team’s 26 correct answers, to The Beast’s six).

Are you interested in new Stateside adaptation of The Chase?