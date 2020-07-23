Sweet Magnolias Renewed for Season 2

Netflix is putting down roots in Serenity with a Season 2 renewal of Sweet Magnolias, TVLine has learned.

Based on Sherryl Woods’ Sweet Magnolias book series, the feel-good drama tells the story of three best friends — a chef, a lawyer and a recent divorcée — who decide to fulfill their childhood dream of opening a spa in their small South Carolina town.

The series’ 10-episode first season premiered on Tuesday, May 19, culminating with a game-changing (and potentially fatal) finale for several of the show’s major characters. Though Netflix hasn’t released specific metrics, Sweet Magnolias spent several weeks on the streaming service’s coveted Top 10 list.

Sweet Magnolias stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Reba) as recent divorcée Maddie Townsend, Heather Headley (Chicago Med) as star attorney Helen Decatur, Brooke Elliott (Drop Dead Diva) as restaurateur and chef Dana Sue Sullivan, Justin Bruening (Grey’s Anatomy) as Maddie’s baseball-coaching boyfriend Cal Maddox, Chris Klein (The Flash) as Maddie’s ex-husband Bill Townsend, Logan Allen as Maddie’s younger son Kyle Townsend, Carson Rowland (American Housewife) as Maddie’s older son Tyler Townsend, Anneliese Judge as Dana Sue’s daughter Annie Sullivan, and Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 101) as Bill’s pregnant fiancée Noreen Fitzgibbons.

