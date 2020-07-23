Nina Dobrev to Star in, Exec-Produce Woman 99 Series Adaptation

RELATED STORIES Nicole Kidman Hulu Series Nine Perfect Strangers Adds Hunters' Tiffany Boone

Nicole Kidman Hulu Series Nine Perfect Strangers Adds Hunters' Tiffany Boone New Amsterdam's Margot Bingham Joins The Walking Dead as [Spoiler]

Nina Dobrev fans will be crazy about this news: The Vampire Diaries actress has signed on to star in and executive-produce Woman 99, a series adaptation of Greer Macallister’s novel of the same name.

Published in March 2019, Woman 99 tells the story of a young woman whose quest to free her sister from an infamous insane asylum ends up risking her safety, her life and her own sanity. Dobrev will serve as an EP alongside Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies), while Macallister is on board as a consulting producer.

The historical thriller does not yet have a writer or network attached.

“Bringing Woman 99 to life with Bruna, Casey [Haver], Janice [Park] and Endeavor Content has been a dream come true,” Dobrev said in a statement. “It’s so important to tell women’s stories written by women, with women, for women. Unfortunately history continues to repeat itself, and Woman 99 explores themes of mental illness, societal inequality and injustice that make this cautionary tale feel hauntingly relevant even centuries after the story takes place.”

Added Macallister, “From our very first conversation about bringing Woman 99 to the screen, I’ve been blown away by Nina’s enthusiasm, insight and passion for this story. And the woman-led, inclusive approach of [production company] Made Up Stories makes Bruna’s team the ideal match to bring the inconvenient women of Goldengrove Asylum to life. I couldn’t be more honored.”

Dobrev is best known for her six-season run as Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries, as well as her turn on Degrassi: The Next Generation as Mia Jones. Most recently, she starred in the CBS sitcom Fam, which was cancelled after just one season.