Sean Hannity clearly irked fellow Fox News host Tucker Carlson in front of millions of viewers on Tuesday evening, then later apologized for the extremely awkward on-air rebuke.

Carlson had closed his own program with a segment in which he noted that while millions of Americans are out of work and/or draining their savings because of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos has gotten “extremely rich from all of this, including a lot of the suffering” — making $13 billion on Monday alone. (Watch the full segment down below.)

Shortly thereafter, when Carlson turned things over to his lead-out at the top of the hour, Hannity interjected, “People can make money. They provide goods and services people want, need and desire. That’s America. It’s called freedom, capitalism, and as long as it’s honest, right, people decide.”

Late in the evening, Hannity offered a mea culpa via Twitter, while clarifying his stance on Bezos making billions during a pandemic.

“I apologize for any misunderstanding to Tucker and the Fox audience,” he wrote. “I support freedom and Capitalism. Not people taking advantage of a pandemic. If I see such evidence I will obviously condemn it.”

Watch Hannity’s critique of Carlson’s editorial, as well as Carlson’s full Jeff Bezos-related segment, below (via the Daily Caller):