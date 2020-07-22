RuPaul's Drag Race Spinoff Vegas Revue Ordered at VH1 — Watch Trailer

Prepare for the gayest thing to happen to Sin City since Friends gave us Viva Las Gaygas.

VH1 has given a series order to RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue, a six-episode docuseries following the cast of the RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! residency, giving fans a look into “their professional and personal journeys as they take on Las Vegas.” The cast includes iconic queens Yvie Oddly, Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo. (Click here to see photos of the queens in all their shiny Vegas glory.)

Per the show’s official synopsis, “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue brings viewers behind the scenes of a jaw-dropping live stage show as it launches on the world famous Las Vegas strip. The series gives fans a deeper look into the lives of their favorite queens as they showcase the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent it takes to pull off groundbreaking performances in front of a live audience.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue premieres Friday, Aug. 21 at 8/7c on VH1. The series is produced by World of Wonder Productions, and is executive-produced by Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Danielle King, RuPaul Charles Tim Palazzola and Todd Radnitz.

An extended look at the new series will air during Friday’s finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5, which will finally reveal which of this season’s final three queens — Jujubee, Miz Cracker or Shea Coulee — will be immortalized in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at the Sin City spinoff, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you be tuning in?