Fox Sets Fall Return Date for Simpsons, Bob's Burgers and More Animated Fare

The Simpsons, the Harts, the Belchers and the Griffins will see you in September.

New episodes of The Simpsons (Season 32), Bless the Harts (Season 2), Bob’s Burgers (Season 11) and Family Guy (Season 19) premiere Sunday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c on Fox, TVLine has learned. Additionally the second season of Duncanville will premiere in 2021.

And how’s this for a couch gag? TVLine has a sneak peek of The Simpsons‘ Comic-Con@Home panel, which is scheduled for Sunday, July 26 at 11 am PT. Moderated by Yeardley Smith (aka Lisa Simpson), the panel features several key members of the Simpsons team — Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine and Mike B. Anderson — discussing “how the show has surmounted social distancing and turbulent times en route to Season 32.” Watch:

As previously reported by TVLine, the Animation Domination block will be one of Fox’s few familiar lineups this fall. The network revealed its pandemic-proof schedule in May, which largely consists of sports franchises (Thursday Night Football, Fox Sports Saturday, etc.); reality series, like The Masked Singer; animated tentpoles (see all of the above); and postponed scripted fare, including Kim Cattrall’s soapy church drama Filthy Rich).

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at Sunday’s The Simpsons Comic-Con@Home panel, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.