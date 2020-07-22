Dallas & Robo, Starring John Cena and Kat Dennings, Heads to Syfy

RELATED STORIES Wynonna Earp's Melanie Scrofano Teases an Eventful, Long-Awaited Season 4: 'We Come Out Swinging!'

Wynonna Earp's Melanie Scrofano Teases an Eventful, Long-Awaited Season 4: 'We Come Out Swinging!' Van Helsing Adds Kim Coates as Production Resumes on Final Season

Dallas & Robo‘s next stop is Syfy, now that the cabler has acquired the adult animated comedy starring pro wrestler/TV personality John Cena and 2 Broke Girls‘ Kat Dennings.

Having previously streamed on YouTube Premium, Dallas & Robo is described as “a space-trucking comedy following the misadventures of foul-mouthed ex-stock car racer Dallas (voiced by Dennings) and her ass-kickin’, artificially intelligent good buddy, Robo (Cena).” Together, the two navigate their way around cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos as they try to make a buck in the seedy world of interplanetary big rigging.

Dallas & Robo‘s eight-episode freshman run will make its cable debut Saturday, Aug. 8 “at midnight-ish ET/PT,” during Syfy’s TZGZ* late-night animation block. Episodes will also be available on Syfy On Demand.

Dallas & Robo was created by Mike Roberts (TripTank), who serves as an EP alongside showrunners Matt Mariska and Andy Sipes, Cena, and Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico from Final Space‘s ShadowMachine.

* One letter removed from “SYFY.” The more you know 🌈