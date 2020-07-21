Van Helsing Adds Kim Coates as Production Resumes on Final Season

Syfy’s Van Helsing has added to its cast as it becomes the first U.S. series to resume filming in Canada, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first three episodes of the fifth and final season had been filmed in January/February in Bratislava, Slovakia, ahead of the pandemic-dictated shutdown in mid-March. Production has now resumed in the Great White North, in Kamloops and Vancouver. 47 Summer TV Shows That Are 'Missing' (...or Cancelled)

“We understand the Herculean responsibility to be the first out of the gate and will proceed with every cast and crew member’s safety as our first priority,” Nomadic Pictures EP and co-chair Chad Oakes said in a statement to THR.

Among the new faces for the farewell run, as reported by our sister site Deadline: Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy, Bad Blood) will play Count Dalibor, a husband of Tricia Helfer’s Dracula nee Olivia, who despite his best intentions makes some disastrous choices; Ali Liebert (Bomb Girls) has been cast as Nina, a vampire with a colorful past that involves Julius; and Steve Bacic (Virgin River) will play a wild vampire who wears animal skins and has been hiding with a child in an abandoned mine.

With production on the 13-episode final season again underway, a fall premiere date is still anticipated.

