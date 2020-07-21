Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Sneak Peek: Daisy Is Thrown for a (Time) Loop

This week on ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., it’s Groundhog Day on the edge of tomorrow in Palm Springs for at least one team member, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek. TV's Best Time Loop Episodes

In this farewell season’s ninth episode out of 13 — titled “As I Have Always Been” and airing Wednesday at 10/9c — a “time storm” ravages the Zephyr, propelling it ever closer to destruction while simultaneously forcing Daisy (played by Chloe Bennet) to attempt to save the team over and over (and over), until a solution is found or the ship is swallowed into the void. “Making it to their next destination will take trust, courage and sacrifice from everyone on board,” reads the official synopsis, “but it will all come down to having enough time.”

In the exclusive clip above, Daisy has come to realize the team’s very bad day is déjà vu all over again for her, and the clock is tick-tick-ticking. As the sneak peek draws to a close, will she try to “tag in” another team member, to help defuse this proverbial time bomb? Press play above and get speculating!

This week’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., as previously reported, marks the directorial debut of cast member Elizabeth Henstridge, who plays Jemma.

Want scoop on S.H.I.E.L.D., or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.