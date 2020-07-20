Surviving Jeffrey Epstein Trailer: The Women 'Groomed' by Alleged Predator Speak Out in Lifetime Documentary

RELATED STORIES Abby Lee Miller Reality Show Cancelled at Lifetime After Her Racist Dance Moms Remarks Are Revealed

Lifetime, which previously helped give a voice to those who accused R. Kelly of sexual abuse, next will present several harrowing stories of Surviving Jeffrey Epstein.

On Sunday, Aug. 9 and Monday, Aug. 10 — the anniversary of the disgraced financier and alleged sexual predator’s death — Lifetime will debut the two-night, four-hour investigative documentary, which tells the stories of eight survivors with insights from those close to him.

As glimpsed in the trailer above, Surviving Jeffrey Epstein investigates the billionaire New York financier who is alleged to have used his connections to the rich and famous to shield his predatory behavior with young girls. Annie Sundberg and Ricki Stern (The Preppy Murder, Reversing Roe, The Devil Came on Horseback) directed the four-hour documentary.

Lifetime has partnered with Rise to run a special PSA during the airings of the documentary, to encourage other survivors to use their voice to rise up and help establish Survivors Bills of Rights in their states. Lifetime will also run a PSA from RAINN to provide hotline resources for those in need.