RELATED STORIES 30 Rock Reunion Recap: What Brought Liz Lemon & Co. Back Together?

30 Rock Reunion Recap: What Brought Liz Lemon & Co. Back Together? Parks and Rec Reunion Recap: How Are Leslie and Co. Surviving the Pandemic?

The Happy Endings gang is back together… and it’s for an ah-mah-zing cause.

The cast of the late, great ABC sitcom reunited on Monday for a Zoom reading of an all-new episode to raise money for racial justice organization Color of Change and World Central Kitchen, which provides fresh meals to frontline workers. All six original stars — Adam Pally (Max), Casey Wilson (Penny), Damon Wayans Jr. (Brad), Eliza Coupe (Jane), Zachary Knighton (Dave) and Elisha Cuthbert (Alex) — returned for the new episode (titled “And The Pandemmy Goes To…”) and then stuck around for a live Q&A that included creator and executive producer David Caspe.

The episode finds the gang, of course, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in their own unique ways: Penny is very concerned about her Zoom angles, Max has packed on a few pounds (“I stress-ate all my regular food the first week of the pandy”) and Jane is decked out in a hazmat suit, goggles and gloves: “I’ve been running pandemic simulations since grade school.” The others are worried that Jane seems to be there without her hubby (“You always did have a Carole Baskin vibe”), but Brad is still alive and down in Florida on business, since Jane insists he undergo a “ten-week self-tine” before he returns home.

Meanwhile, Alex is DJ-ing on Instagram as “DJ Be Nice” and ranting about the “Do-Nothing Democrats” ruining the economy: “My store is totally empty.” (“You have a store?”) Dave finally shows up after some jabs about his finances — he lost a lot of cash on Fyre Fest, apparently — and is instantly annoyed that Brad has a goatee now, too. Penny insists that the pandemic response is overblown — she’s dating a doctor! — but Jane is still being cautious: “I’ve been cooking my mail.” Dave hadn’t even heard about COVID-19, since he’s been off the grid at a “12-week social media distancing retreat at Joshua Tree,” where he became bros with Jared Leto and brainstormed a new restaurant where diners feed each other with their hands… named Cove+D 19. (Yeah, he’ll have to wait a little while on that one.)

Penny admits she was just faking her nonchalance about the pandemic — because she’s getting married and wants everyone to come! (“I need this!”) She’s desperate to get hitched to her doc boyfriend Rafe… but then she gets a text from him saying he’s moving to Geneva to work with the WHO. She calls him in frantic desperation, even peeling off her blue hoodie to reveal a wedding dress (!), but it’s no use: He hangs up on her.

The gang reassures her she’ll be OK, but the conversation gets derailed when Jane recognizes the mug Brad is drinking from (it’s from the “Fill Ups by Busy Philipps” collection!) and realizes Brad is actually just on a secret staycation in “a Parasite room” in their own subbasement. Yikes. She gets over it quick, though, and they start exchanging embarrassing dirty talk. To cap things off, Max asks Penny to marry him (they made a very complex marriage pact once, apparently) — and assures her they can both keep banging guys and eating burritos to their heart’s content. And she says yes! Dave offers to perform the service, and they make it official. Plus, Alex has a baby now?! (And the father is Derrick?!?!? Drama, indeed.)

Press PLAY above to watch the Happy Endings reunion, and drop your thoughts on the all-new episode in a comment below.