Daytime Emmys: The Bay The Series Leads Digital Drama Winners

Amazon Prime‘s The Bay The Series led the pack on Sunday night as the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards announced the winners in several digital drama categories.

In an online ceremony hosted by Queer Eye’s Jai Rodriguez, The Bay The Series — which had already been named Outstanding Digital Drama Series at the Daytime Emmys’ main event on June 26 — collected another three golden ladies, for Lead Actress Jade Harlow (who plays Lianna), Lead Actor Kristos Andrews (Pete), and for Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series.

Elsewhere, The Rehearsal‘s Tina Benko (Helen) won for Supporting Actress, Studio City‘s Tristan Rogers (Doc) grabbed the Supporting Actor prize, Lin Shaye was named Outstanding Guest Performer for her turn as Eastsiders‘ Diane, and After Forever was acknowledged as having the top writing team.

At last month’s main ceremony, CBS’ The Young and the Restless dominated the soap opera pack with eight total wins, including for Outstanding Drama and Lead Actor. CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful and ABC’s General Hospital amassed four total wins apiece, while NBC’s Days of Our Lives claimed a pair of prizes.