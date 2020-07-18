The Bold Type Boss 'Optimistic' About Season 5 Renewal Odds: 'There's a Real Opportunity to Dig Deeper'

RELATED STORIES Bold Type EP on Sutton's 'Destructive' Spiral, Kat/Eva Attraction and Jane's Potential Workplace Romance

Like the print magazine at the center of the series, might The Bold Type be saying goodbye to its fans?

The Freeform drama, which wrapped up its coronavirus-shortened fourth season on July 16, still has yet to be renewed by the network. Despite that uncertainty, showrunner Wendy Straker Hauser is “optimistic” about the show’s future, she tells TVLine.

“I feel like The Bold Type always comments on what’s going on in the world, and we don’t shy away from uncomfortable conversations,” Hauser says. “There’s a real opportunity for The Bold Type to dig deeper and to explore more stories with more women of color and various backgrounds, and to really challenge what conversations are being had today. [That’s] something really interesting that if we’re so lucky to explore, we would really go there. So I feel optimistic that everyone recognizes that we have a great show and a great opportunity to do that.” (For scoop on what a potential Season 5 might hold for Sutton, Kat and Jane, check out TVLine’s finale post mortem Q&A.)

One day prior to the Season 4 finale, star Aisha Dee called out the show’s lack of racial representation behind the scenes, noting how few Black, Indigenous or people of color there are in the writers’ room and various other departments. Dee also described her character Kat’s romance with the conservative Republican Eva as “confusing and out of character.”

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve had conversations with the writers and producers, as well as the executives at Freeform and [production studio] Universal TV,” Dee wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “I’m hopeful we will have the opportunity to tell more authentic stories by hiring, promoting, and listening to diverse voices across the entire production of The Bold Type and beyond. This is an opportunity to walk the walk, to really practice the things The Bold Type teaches, by acknowledging mistakes and making commitments to be better in the future.”

