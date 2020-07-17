Phyllis Somerville, Veteran Actress in The Big C and Outsiders, Dead at 76

RELATED STORIES Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead Following Drowning Accident; Glee Vet Was 33

Whether or not you recognize the name Phyllis Somerville, chances are that you still know who she was. The veteran actress, who had appeared on the small screen in everything from House of Cards and Elementary to Fringe and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, died on July 16 of natural causes, our sister site Deadline reports.

The 76-year-old native of Iowa City, Ia., is probably most famous for her stints on Showtime’s The Big C and WGN America’s Outsiders. But her list of television credits runs the gamut from soaps (One Life to Live, Guiding Light) to comedies (Sex and the City, Taxi Brooklyn), from thrillers (The Blacklist, Castle Rock) to dramas (The Good Wife, Blue Bloods). She also did enough episodes of various Law & Orders for TNT to run a whole Somerville marathon if it wanted to.

Among the actress’ film credits are Arthur (1981), Little Children (2006), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) and Poms (2019). She was a stage mainstay, too, starring in The Spitfire Grill off-Broadway and Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill a Mockingbird on-. Yet according to her manager, Paul Hilepo, she didn’t manage to make come true the dream that drew her to New York in the first place: “Ms. Somerville,” he noted, “was never a Rockette.”