TVLine Items: Grantchester Renewed, Laura Benanti Joins Fox Pilot and More

The vicar will continue his sleuthing: PBS has renewed Grantchester for Season 6, stars Tom Brittney and Robson Green announced via Instagram on Friday.

The PBS Masterpiece/ITV series is set in the quaint but crime-ridden village of Grantchester, England, where the unlikely duo of Detective Geordie Keating (Green) and Reverend William Davenport (Brittney), an Anglican vicar, investigate crime.

The show’s Season 5 finale airs this Sunday at 9/8c.

* Laura Benanti (Younger, Supergirl) has joined the Fox drama pilot Big Leap, about a group of diverse underdogs who compete to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a modern, hip remake of Swan Lake, our sister site Variety reports. Benanti will play the former VP of a major car company who decides to take a big leap and explore her artistic side.

* Vanderpump Dogs, a spinoff of the Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules, is coming to the streamer Peacock, People confirms.

* The 2020 American Music Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 pm on ABC. Production details will be revealed at a later date.

* Diego Boneta (Scream Queens) will star in and executive-produce the HBO Max limited series Brujo, which is inspired by the true story of Cuban-American serial killer/drug dealer/cult leader Adolfo Constanzo and the power he acquired as his acts of dark magic came to light, per Variety.

* Showtime’s documentary feature The Go-Go’s, from director Alison Ellwood, will now premiere Friday, July 31 at 9 pm, instead of Aug. 1.

