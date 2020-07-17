Falcon and Winter Soldier Won't Make Its August Premiere Date on Disney+

RELATED STORIES Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a Spinoff of Clone Wars, Ordered at Disney+

There will be no Winter Soldier this summer.

Disney+ has released its premiere slate for August, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is not on it. Sources confirm for TVLine that, not surprisingly, the live-action Marvel series’ debut is being shifted due to delays in production caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Back on March 10 — shortly before Stateside TV and film productions shut down en masse — Falcon and Winter Soldier had to press pause on location shooting on Prague. (Prior to that, the series had filmed for months in Atlanta.)

It was announced in early February that Disney+’s first Marvel series (starring MCU vets Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan) would premiere in August, while WandaVision (starring the MCU’s Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany) was on track for a December premiere.

Falcon and Winter Soldier is set after Avengers: Endgame and finds Sam and Bucky teaming up for “a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience.” Daniel Bruhl also co-stars, reprising his role as Baron Zemo, while Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave) and Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias) fill unspecified roles.

Disney+’s third live-action Marvel series, Loki starring Tom Hiddleston (which is also set after the events of Avengers: Endgame), is currently set to bow in 2021.

Meanwhile, Season 2 of Disney+’s flagship program, The Mandalorian, is expected to premiere in October — less than a year after its freshman launch (which is no small feat in a world where Stranger Things puts 20 months between seasons).