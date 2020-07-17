Briarpatch Cancelled at USA Despite 'Amazing Story' Planned for Season 2

USA Network has cut Briarpatch, cancelling the Rosario Dawson-led drama after one season. Series creator Andy Greenwald announced the “disappointing” news early Friday on social media, adding, “Though I’ve known for months, it’s still a bummer. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“We had an amazing story planned for [Season 2],” he added, “and I was lucky enough to work with the most amazing writers and crew, all of whom were itching to get back to work. I think we were going to do something special. And, hey, maybe we still will. If enough people keep checking the show out on demand, anything’s possible — especially for an anthology series as weird as this one. Nothing’s over until it’s over. But if it’s over? What a way to go.”

Briarpatch, which starred Dawson as a tenacious investigator who returns to her hometown in Texas home after her sister is murdered, debuted on Feb. 6 to 528,000 total viewers and under a 0.1 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers, and then took a steep drop in Week 2. Relocated from Thursday nights to Monday, where at 11 pm it led out of the well-watched WWE Raw, its numbers rebounded, averaging 487K and a 0.14 for its entire 10-episode run.

Among all recent/current USA Network scripted fare, it outrated only Treadstone, Dare Me, Mr. Robot and Pearson — all of which have also been cancelled (or, in the case of Mr. Robot, ended), while in total audience it only outdrew Dare Me and Mr. Robot.

You can read Greenwald’s complete statement below: