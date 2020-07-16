TVLine Items: Surviving Joe Exotic Doc, La Reina del Sur Renewed and More

The creatures who survived their time with the Tiger King will be the focus of the Animal Planet documentary Surviving Joe Exotic, airing Saturday, July 25 at 10/9c.

“Viewers will follow the emotional stories of animals that made it out of the zoo for a second chance at life, and hear from ex-employees, including Saff Saffery — who lost an arm to one of Joe’s tigers — rescue leaders, exotic animal experts, and others with firsthand knowledge of the animal trafficking and breeding that fueled Joe Exotic’s empire,” reads the official release. “Paired with never-before-seen footage of Joe filmed for Animal Planet’s Wolves and Warriors in 2018, audiences will witness the stories of animals who were caught in the crossfire of Joe Exotic’s big cat breeding business, and the heartwarming stories of those that found new homes after the G.W. Zoo.”

The doc also features one of the zookeeper’s last formal interviews before his arrest.

* Telemundo has renewed the Spanish-language telenovela La Reina del Sur for Season 3, with star Kate del Castillo set to return as Teresa Mendoza.

* HBO Max has ordered A World of Calm, a 10-episode program based on the meditation and relaxation app. It will combine mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars, including Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy and Keanu Reeves.

* Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to Echo 3, an action-thriller from writer/producer Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty) based on the Israeli series When Heroes Fly. In the show, “Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, is the emotional center of a small American family,” per the official synopsis. “When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.”

* AMC Studios and Spain’s Movistar+ have teamed for a series based on the Spanish graphic novel El Tesoro del Cisne Negro (The Treasure of the Black Swan), by Paco Roca and Guillermo Corral. Oscar winner Alejandro Amenábar (The Others, The Sea Inside) will direct all six episodes, debuting on AMC in 2021.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Last Chance U Season 5, premiering Tuesday, July 28:

