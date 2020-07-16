Jeopardy! to Air Vintage Episodes for Month-Long Retrospective Series

RELATED STORIES Here's Why Alex Trebek Will Have 'No Say' in Eventual Jeopardy! Successor

Here's Why Alex Trebek Will Have 'No Say' in Eventual Jeopardy! Successor Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek 'Just Witnessed Something That Never Happens on Our Program' — WATCH

This… is… retro Jeopardy!

The long-running quiz show, which has been in reruns since June 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will air a four-week retrospective series featuring episodes from way back in the archives.

Host Alex Trebek announced the retrospective in a new video (embedded below), which also included an update on his battle with pancreatic cancer. (“[My treatment] is paying off, though it has fatigued me a great deal,” Trebek shared. “My numbers are good. I’m feeling great.”)

The series begins Monday, July 20 and will feature 20 memorable installments from the show’s run, including the 1984 series premiere of its daily syndicated version.

“What is incredible about Jeopardy! is that it has historical importance while remaining culturally relevant today,” executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement. “I know our fans will love the nostalgia while still enjoying the gameplay. A lot has changed over the years – the set, the pace of the game…the mustache! – but the ability to play along is timeless.”

Here’s how the retrospective will play out:

July 20 to July 24: The best of Jeopardy!‘s first decade, featuring five exciting episodes from the 1980s (including the series premiere and the arrival of the show’s first “super-champion”).

July 27 to July 31: The best of Celebrity Jeopardy!, featuring five of the most entertaining celebrity games ever.

Aug. 3 to Aug. 14 (two weeks): An encore presentation of the 2002 “Million Dollar Masters” tournament, which featured 15 of the best contestants from the first 18 seasons of the show.

Watch Trebek’s announcement below, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be tuning in for these classics.