Chucky Teaser Offers First Glimpse of Its Killer Doll Ahead of 2021 TV Debut

Brace yourself for the most frightening silhouette you’ll see all day.

The first teaser trailer for Chucky — a TV adaptation of the iconic Child’s Play franchise, executive-produced by original creator Don Mancini — dropped on Thursday, offering a (very small) taste of what we can expect when the series premieres on USA Network and Syfy in 2021.

According to its original description, the show will be set in a small town that’s thrown into chaos after a vintage Chucky doll rears its head at a yard sale. Soon enough, a string of horrifying murders threatens to expose the town’s dark secrets, while enemies and allies from Chucky’s past attempt to expose the truth. In addition, an untold origin story will explain how an ordinary child transformed into a monster.

“The longevity and legacy of Chucky speaks to the creative storytelling and the loyal fans the film series has collected over the years,” USA and Syfy entertainment president Chris McCumber said in a statement when the series was first ordered in January. “We are incredibly proud to bring Chucky to television for the first time with the original creators.”

In addition to Mancini — who will write the adaptation, serve as showrunner and direct the first episode — Chucky is also executive-produced by David Kirschner and Nick Antosca.

In addition to Mancini — who will write the adaptation, serve as showrunner and direct the first episode — Chucky is also executive-produced by David Kirschner and Nick Antosca.