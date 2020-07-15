TVLine Items: Kinnear Plays Husband to Cox, Star Wars Vet to Hulu and More

Courteney Cox has found her new TV husband: Greg Kinnear (House of Cards, Rake) will star opposite the Friends vet in the Starz horror-comedy pilot Shining Vale, our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series is about a dysfunctional family that moves into a small-town house “in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat (played by Cox), who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed — turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same.” Kinnear will portray Pat’s sweet, sensitive husband.

The project was written by Trial & Error co-creator Jeff Astrof, from a story by him and Sharon Horgan (Divorce, Catastrophe).

* Kelly Marie Tran (Sorry for Your Loss, Star Wars VIII and IX) will star in an episode of Monsterland, Hulu’s forthcoming anthology series which explores “encounters with fantasy creatures like mermaids and fallen angels, and follows broken people driven to desperate acts in an attempt to repair their lives,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Samara Weaving (Hollywood, SMILF) has joined Hulu’s limited series Nine Perfect Strangers as one of the stressed city dwellers who comes to a boutique health-and-wellness resort run by Nicole Kidman’s character, Deadline reports.

* Jai Rodriguez (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy) will host the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony honoring digital dramas, streaming live Sunday, July 19 at 9 pm ET. Meanwhile, comedienne Loni Love will co-host the ceremony for children’s, lifestyle and animation programming, streaming live Sunday, July 26 at 8 pm ET.

* Rob Schneider’s first Netflix original comedy special, Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 11.

* Netflix has released a trailer for The Rain Season 3, debuting Thursday, Aug. 6:

