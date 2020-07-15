Ratings: AGT Dips But Still Dominates, Stargirl Eyes Audience Low

RELATED STORIES CBS Studios, NAACP Partner to Develop Content That Grows Diverse Voices and Inclusive Stories

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent delivered 7.6 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, dipping 10 percent and a tenth from its last fresh outing to mark season lows, yet still (of course) dominating Tuesday in both measures.

Leading out of that, World of Dance (4 mil/0.7) was steady in audience but dipped a tenth in the demo to make a season low. Also: poor Styles & Emma!

Elsewhere on Tuesday:

THE CW | DC’s Stargirl (846K/0.2) slipped 12 percent in audience to mark a season low, while rock-steady in the demo for a sixth straight week. Happy Hour: Alice Wetterlund Edition was steady with 329K/0.1.

ABC | What Would You Do? (2.6 mil/0.4) dropped some eyeballs from its season opener while steady in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

