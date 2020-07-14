Milo Ventimiglia's Evel Knievel Series Not Moving Forward at USA Network

RELATED STORIES The Sinner Renewed for Season 4

USA Network is pumping the brakes on its Evel Knievel limited series. Milo Ventimiglia was set to portray the famed daredevil in a new drama — appropriately titled Evel — but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the production is no longer moving forward.

Production on the drama, which was reportedly set to chronicle Knievel’s infamous 1974 Snake River Canyon jump, was halted on March 13 as part of the industry-wide coronavirus shutdown. Now, due to scheduling conflicts with Ventimiglia and writer Etan Frankel, USA is parting ways with the project.

“USA is incredibly disappointed to have had to make this decision, as we were so excited about this project and working with Milo, Etan, and everyone involved,” the network said in a statement.

Of course, not all hope is lost. Universal Content Productions intends to seek a new home for the limited series, which Frankel was set to write and executive-produce. Additional EPs included Ventimiglia, McG, Mary Viola, Steven Bello, Alex Gartner, Charles Roven and Topher Rhys-Lawrence.

Ventimiglia currently stars as Jack Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us, which wrapped its fourth season in March.

