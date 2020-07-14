Michael Che Sketch Comedy Show Lands Series Order at HBO Max

RELATED STORIES SNL at Home: Michael Che Remembers Grandmother Who Died From COVID-19

Michael Che just scored himself a leading role: HBO Max has handed a six-episode order to an untitled sketch comedy series starring the Saturday Night Live vet, TVLine has learned.

Each episode of the project will center on a theme or incident — such as police brutality, unemployment or falling in love — and will use sketches and vignettes to illustrate those experiences from a Black perspective. “It’s less about being ‘right’ and more about being honest, even at the risk of being controversial,” the logline reads.

“I’m really excited to be working on this show with HBO Max,” Che said in a statement. “It’s a project I’ve been thinking about for a while and we have a lot of sketches we want to shoot, so please wear your masks so that we can go into production.”

Added Suzanna Makkos, HBO Max’s executive vice president of original comedy and animation, “Michael brings a distinct comedic perspective as he illustrates the uncomfortable truths across multiple topics. We look forward to sharing his unique vision and necessary point of view with our audiences.”

Che will also serve as an executive producer alongside SNL‘s Lorne Michaels and Erin Doyle. There’s no word on whether this new project will affect Che’s time at SNL, where he is currently co-head writer and co-anchor of Weekend Update with Colin Jost.