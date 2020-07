Due to technical error, a story was briefly published on TVLine on Monday evening — and has since surfaced on several of our partner feeds, most notably Yahoo — that erroneously claims Days of Our Lives has fired Melissa Reeves. The story is false. Melissa Reeves has not been fired from Days of Our Lives. In the meantime, we apologize for the error.

If you like TVLine, you'll LOVE our weekly newsletter. Click here to subscribe.