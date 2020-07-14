Kidding Cancelled at Showtime

RELATED STORIES Kidding Finale Recap: Go Like a Stallion

Kidding Finale Recap: Go Like a Stallion Kidding Creator Previews Season 2: Consequences for Jeff Pickles, Deirdre's Spiral, Ariana Grande's Visit and More

Sorry, Kidding fans, but we’re not kidding about this news: Showtime has cancelled the Jim Carrey dramedy after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“After two seasons, Kidding has concluded its run on Showtime,” the network said in a statement. “We are very proud to have aired this imaginative, critically acclaimed and rewarding series, and we would like to thank Jim Carrey, Dave Holstein, Michael Aguilar, Michel Gondry and the entire cast and crew for their brilliant and tireless work.”

Carrey starred as Jeff Piccirillo, aka Mr. Pickles, a kindly Mr. Rogers-esque children’s TV host who delights kids with his zany antics while he struggles to cope with a strained marriage and the tragic death of his young son Phil. Frank Langella co-starred as Jeff’s father and executive producer Sebastian, with Catherine Keener playing puppet maker Didi and Judy Greer playing Jeff’s estranged wife Jill. Michel Gondry, who directed Carrey in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, served as a director and executive producer.

Debuting in September 2018, Kidding was renewed for a second season the following month; the freshman run earned Golden Globe nominations for best comedy series and best actor for Carrey. Season 2 debuted this February, with the season (and now series) finale airing March 1.

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Will you miss Kidding around with Mr. Pickles? Drop your thoughts on the cancellation in a comment below.