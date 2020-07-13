Star Wars: The Bad Batch Animated Series About Clones Headed to Disney+

RELATED STORIES Muppets Now Trailer Teases Celebrity Guests (Weasel Lawyer Be Darned!)

Disney+ on Monday ordered itself a “Bad Batch” of clones to add to its Star Wars hub.

Eyed for a 2021 launch, Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the titular elite and experimental clones (first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

“While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning,” Disney+ content SVP Agnes Chu said in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be executive-produced by Filoni (of The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Resistance), with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes (Resistance) as producer.

Rau will also serve as supervising director, with Corbett as the new series’ head writer.